Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.