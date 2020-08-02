International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.53.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.95. 1,081,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,960. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,867 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $215,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $54,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 277,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.