International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 1,571,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,379,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

