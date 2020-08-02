Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.79. 53,756,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

