Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Position Increased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,107. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.