iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Holdings Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 385,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 360,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.