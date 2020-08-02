iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7,028.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,431 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,189,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $122.80. 4,039,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,459. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.39 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.