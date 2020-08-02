iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 36,002,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

