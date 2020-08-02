iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4,510.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 96,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,139.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 724,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

