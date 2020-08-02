iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 3,903,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

