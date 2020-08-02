iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.93. 2,954,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

