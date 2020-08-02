iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $327.82. 4,683,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

