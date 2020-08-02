Jefferies Financial Group Boosts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $37.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EYE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 710,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,900. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Vision by 226.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 555,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 664,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 498,768 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.