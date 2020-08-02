Jefferies Financial Group Raises At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $11.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 5,629,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,199. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.30.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that At Home Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 188,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

