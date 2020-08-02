Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (NASDAQ:CIHKY) Critical Comparison

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jiayin Group and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential downside of 32.01%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 17.39% -39.52% 39.51% CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.59 $75.81 million $1.44 2.45 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $51.75 billion 2.25 $13.19 billion $2.57 9.00

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR beats Jiayin Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

