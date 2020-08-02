JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

MCD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.03. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

