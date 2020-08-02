JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 4,118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $206.88. 1,433,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $177.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

