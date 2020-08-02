JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

