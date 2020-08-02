JNB Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. 390,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.