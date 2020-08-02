JNB Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.97.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

