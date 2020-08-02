JNB Advisors LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,910,000 after acquiring an additional 267,215 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 142,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

