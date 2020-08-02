JNB Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 423.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,167. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.