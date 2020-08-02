JNB Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $229,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 486.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.31. 1,409,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.