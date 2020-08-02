JNB Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

