JNB Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

NOC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.01. 1,161,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

