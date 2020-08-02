JNB Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JNB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.6% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,928,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

