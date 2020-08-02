JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,358,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

