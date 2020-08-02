JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 110.3% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.94. 9,200,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,701. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

