JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,292. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

