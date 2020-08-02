JNB Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JNB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.28. The stock had a trading volume of 415,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,926. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $222.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.