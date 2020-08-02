JNB Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.9% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

