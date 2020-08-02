JNB Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.
In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Roper Technologies Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
