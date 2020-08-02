JNB Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 16,530,986 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.