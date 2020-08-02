JNB Advisors LLC Sells 86,197 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,197 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AT&T by 58.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 193.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 38,694,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

