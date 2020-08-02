JNB Advisors LLC Takes $973,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $$54.41 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,726. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

