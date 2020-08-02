JNB Advisors LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BofA Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,657,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

