Kendall Capital Management Acquires 286 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $57.48. 16,195,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,092,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

