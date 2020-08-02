Kendall Capital Management Acquires 6,738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. 46,569,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,590,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

