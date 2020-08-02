Kendall Capital Management Has $657,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. 2,946,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,955. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

