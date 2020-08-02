Kendall Capital Management Purchases 1,410 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 47,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $5,840,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,565.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,725,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,153 shares of company stock worth $77,389,817 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 455,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,909. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

