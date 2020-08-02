Kendall Capital Management Sells 468 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 32,123,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

