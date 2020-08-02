Kendall Capital Management Sells 70 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,894,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,582 shares of company stock worth $122,348,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $632.07. 663,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,188. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

