Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

KDP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

