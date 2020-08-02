King DAG Reaches Market Cap of $11.48 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One King DAG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.64 or 0.01957950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00183957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00110285 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.