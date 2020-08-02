KLX Energy Services’ (KLXE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on KLX Energy Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 176,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,716. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $1.95. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 69.51%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,176.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amin J. Khoury sold 100,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

