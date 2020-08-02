Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95-13.95 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

