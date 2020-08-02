L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.32.

LHX traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

