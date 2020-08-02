Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $377.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $381.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

