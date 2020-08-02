Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Cowen from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.35.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.16. 2,040,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,933. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $381.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.