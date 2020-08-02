Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tronox by 76.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

TROX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 2,480,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Tronox Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

